Justin Verlander's 'pickle' run for pregnant wife Kate Upton

other-sports

Pregnant Kate Upton says her baseball star husband Justin Verlander is happy to fulfill her midnight cravings

Justin Verlander with wife Kate Upton

American baseball star Justin Verlander's pregnant wife and supermodel Kate Upton has revealed that her husband was very excited over her weird cravings. "Justin kept being like, 'I can't wait for the pickle run in the middle of the night.' I'm like, okay. But I haven't had anything. I'm fine with all food. He was the most excited about my weird cravings," Upton told People magazine recently.

But pregnancy hasn't stopped Upton from fulfilling her work commitments. She was named the ambassador for athletic wear brand Copper Fit recently and she will feature in the company's new fall ad campaigns.

Meanwhile, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model added that though she is committed to working out through her pregnancy, she has changed her workout goals. "Instead of working towards being super fit, I'm strengthening my pelvic area and doing a lot of hip thrusts, body-weight hip thrusts and lunges and squats to help with delivery and make it easier, hopefully. Fingers crossed," she said. The couple got married in Tuscany, Italy in November last year, shortly after Verlander and the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates