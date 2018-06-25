Jwala Gutta: I was afraid of Dhanraj Pillay

So, it came as a bit of a surprise to us when we learnt recently that Jwala Gutta too could be frightened

Dhanraj Pillay and Jwala Gutta

India doubles shuttler Jwala Gutta is known for her bold avatar and her penchant for taking on the system without any fear. So, it came as a bit of a surprise to us when we learnt recently that she too could be frightened.

World Championships bronze medal-winning doubles shuttler Gutta Instagrammed this picture (left) alongside former India hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay at an awards function recently and wrote: "Still remember how scared I was of him [Pillay] at national camps in SAI [Sports Authority of India] Bangalore but still wanted to have a peak at him! Such a great personality and what a humble person. I wish we all learn from him!"

We can't really blame Gutta considering Pillay terrorised opposition defences almost single-handledly in his prime.The picture received nearly 10,000 'likes'.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates