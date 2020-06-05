Jwala Gutta praises mom Yelan on birthday: She is the strongest woman I know

India badminton star Jwala Gutta praised her mother Yelan and called her the head of the family as

she turned a year older on Thursday.

Jwala Instagrammed the above picture with her mother, father Kranti and sister Insi and captioned it: "Happy birthdayyyyy to the head of our family...my mom...the strongest woman I know!! We love you!!"

Take a look at Jwala Gutta's post below.

Jwala Gutta's mother Yelan's birthplace is China. Yelan first arrived in India along with her father, who is a Gandhian named Tseng, in 1977. Not many know that Jwala Gutta's mother translated the Gandhi autobiography to Chinese. Jwala Gutta'sr father, Kranti comes from a family of freedom fighters.

The 36-year-old badminton player began her career in the 1990s and since then has become a household name in badminton especially doubles. In her career, Jwala has won a total of 316 matches with her best world ranking at number 6.

Jwala Gutta has won multiple medals during her career - 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze at Commonwealth Games, 5 gold at the South Asian Games, 2 bronze at the Uber Cup and 1 bronze at the World championships.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news