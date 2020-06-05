Jwala Gutta praises mom Yelan on birthday: She is the strongest woman I know
Jwala Gutta praised her mother Yelan and called her the head of the family
India badminton star Jwala Gutta praised her mother Yelan and called her the head of the family as
she turned a year older on Thursday.
Jwala Instagrammed the above picture with her mother, father Kranti and sister Insi and captioned it: "Happy birthdayyyyy to the head of our family...my mom...the strongest woman I know!! We love you!!"
Take a look at Jwala Gutta's post below.
Jwala Gutta's mother Yelan's birthplace is China. Yelan first arrived in India along with her father, who is a Gandhian named Tseng, in 1977. Not many know that Jwala Gutta's mother translated the Gandhi autobiography to Chinese. Jwala Gutta'sr father, Kranti comes from a family of freedom fighters.
The 36-year-old badminton player began her career in the 1990s and since then has become a household name in badminton especially doubles. In her career, Jwala has won a total of 316 matches with her best world ranking at number 6.
Jwala Gutta has won multiple medals during her career - 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze at Commonwealth Games, 5 gold at the South Asian Games, 2 bronze at the Uber Cup and 1 bronze at the World championships.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe