Jwala Gutta shares mushy photo of kissing fiance Vishal Vishnu
Jwala Gutta and Vishal Vishnu got engaged to each other on the ace badminton star's birthday on September 7 this year
India badminton star Jwala Gutta Instagrammed the above loved-up picture with fiance Vishal Vishnu on Saturday and quoted American writer Mark Twain in the caption: “To get full value of joy, you must have someone to divide it with!!
View this post on Instagram
To get full value of joy,you must have someone to divide it with!! “MARK TWAIN”
The ace Indian ace badminton player turned 37 on September 7 this year and it was indeed a special day for her for more than one reason. Besides celebrating her birthday, Jwala Gutta had a surprise from her boyfriend and Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal. Besides giving her a birthday surprise, Vishnu Vishal did one better and proposed to Jwala Gutta with a beautiful engagement ring.
Vishnu Vishal had also taken to social media site Instagram and shared a couple of photos from Jwala's birthday celebration as well as their engagement. He wrote, "Happy birthday @jwalagutta1 New start to LIFE.. Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around..Need all your love n blessings guys..#newbeginnings thank you @jainbasanth for arranging a ring in d middle of d night #EngagementRingJugaad"
*Keep scrolling to read more news*
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe