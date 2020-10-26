Jwala Gutta shares mushy photo of kissing fiance Vishal Vishnu

India badminton star Jwala Gutta Instagrammed the above loved-up picture with fiance Vishal Vishnu on Saturday and quoted American writer Mark Twain in the caption: “To get full value of joy, you must have someone to divide it with!!

The ace Indian ace badminton player turned 37 on September 7 this year and it was indeed a special day for her for more than one reason. Besides celebrating her birthday, Jwala Gutta had a surprise from her boyfriend and Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal. Besides giving her a birthday surprise, Vishnu Vishal did one better and proposed to Jwala Gutta with a beautiful engagement ring.

Vishnu Vishal had also taken to social media site Instagram and shared a couple of photos from Jwala's birthday celebration as well as their engagement. He wrote, "Happy birthday @jwalagutta1 New start to LIFE.. Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around..Need all your love n blessings guys..#newbeginnings thank you @jainbasanth for arranging a ring in d middle of d night #EngagementRingJugaad"

