Jyotica Tangri to croon Honey Singh's Glassy song for Jabariya Jodi

music

Captain Jyotica Tangri who is a known Bollywood singer will soon give her voice for a famous Punjabi song of Honey Singh, 'Glassy' for the upcoming film Jabariya Jodi starring- Parineeti Chopra and Siddharth Malhotra

Jyotica Tangri. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/jyoticatangri

New kids singing reality show Superstar Singer which airs on Sony Entertainment Television is a package filled with talented singers and experienced captains along with the judges. The premiere episode of the show has already created a buzz among the audience. Captain Jyotica Tangri who is a known Bollywood singer will soon give her voice for a famous Punjabi song of Honey Singh, 'Glassy' for the upcoming film Jabariya Jodi starring- Parineeti Chopra and Siddharth Malhotra.

Captain Jyotica is a known soulful yet power-packed singing and has lent her voice in singing multiple Bollywood songs. She is inculcating the same teaching in the young talents of Superstar Singer. Speaking about her new project she said, "'Glassy is a very popular Punjabi song and I remember hearing it for the first time on television when I was a child and I used to groove on it. Luckily today I am singing it in Jabariya Jodi with Ashok Mastie himself and with the amazing star cast of the film- Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra, the whole thing seems so unreal...

View this post on Instagram Its timeeeeee ð #JabariyaJodi A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) onJun 30, 2019 at 10:00pm PDT

Another best thing that has happened with me is being a part of Superstar Singer where I get a chance to nurture and train singers filled with immense talent and who are under 15 years of age. My friends and family loved it when they saw me back on television after 3 years."

The trailer of Jabariya Jodi was launched recently amidst much fanfare.

Jabariya Jodi, directed by Prashant Singh, starring Sidharth Malhotra as Abhay Singh and Parineeti Chopra as Babli Yadav is an entertaining, quirky film around the concept of Pakadwa Shaadis, that takes place in heartland India. The duo is all set to deliver a romantic comedy to the nation with a unique storyline.

Also Read: Not giving serious lecture through 'Jabariya Jodi': Parineeti Chopra

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates