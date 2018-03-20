K Chandrasekhar Rao, Mamata Banerjee pitch for Federal Front

Rao, whose idea of a third front last week was immediately welcomed by Banerjee, flew to Kolkata and drove to the Secretariat for a meeting with the Trinamool Congress chief



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao address the media after their meeting at Nabanna in Kolkata on Monday. Pic/PTI

Amidst political churning ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met and pitched for a non-Congress, non-BJP Federal Front, saying there is a need for a national alternative.

Rao, whose idea of a third front last week was immediately welcomed by Banerjee, flew to Kolkata and drove to the Secretariat for a meeting with the Trinamool Congress chief. He was accompanied by his daughter and MP Kavita and TRS MP K Keshava Rao. "We made a good beginning today and we will be able to carry forward from this," Rao, also the Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief, told the media with Banerjee by his side. He said it won’t be a third front and their idea of a new front would be a collective leadership.

