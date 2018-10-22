Kaagaz Ki Kashti to release on November 2

music

Kaagaz Ki Kashti is an evocative film of not just Jagjit Singh's life, but also of the monumental legacy he has left behind.

Jagjit Singh

Kaagaz Ki Kashti, which traces the life of legendary ghazal singer and composer late Jagjit Singh, will release on November 2. It will release exclusively under PVR LIVE at PVR cinemas, read a statement.

Born Jagmohan Singh in Rajasthan and belonging to a Punjabi Sikh family, Jagjit Singh left an indelible mark in the world of music with his treasury of ghazals, many of them sung jointly with his wife Chitra Singh. The duo, credited with the revival of and popularising ghazals, also composed music for several Bollywood films including Arth, Saath Saath, Sajda and Prem Geet.

During his musical career starting 1961 till his demise, Jagjit Singh released around 80 ghazal albums which are popular even today. He passed away on October 10, 2011.

Kaagaz Ki Kashti is an evocative film of not just Jagjit Singh's life, but also of the monumental legacy he has left behind. The film includes in-depth conversations with friends, family, colleagues and archival footage.

Also View Photos: Rare pictures of Jagjit Singh: Remembering the Ghazal maestro on his 77th birth anniversary

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever