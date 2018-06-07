Kaala Box Office: Thalaiva goes thanda this time?

Kaala expected to open to tepid response, trade pundits blame lack of promotions



Still from Kaala

Turmeric water, milk offering and floral arrangements — the release of a Rajinikanth film calls for rituals that are no less than any celebration. However, it appears, the South superstar will have to settle for lesser frenzy for Kaala. The lukewarm reception to the film, which hits screens today, has caught trade pundits off guard. From limited promotional activities to an ill-timed release, several reasons are being cited for the lack of hype.

Trade expert Amod Mehra says that news about the movie's release did not reach enough ears. "Not too many know that a Rajinikanth film is releasing today. Despite having Bollywood names associated with it, the film hasn't been promoted enough. I doubt it will survive for even a week."

The projection of the first day collections across India are pegged at Rs 15-20 crore. This, in sharp contrast to his previous release, Kabali, that registered Rs 48 crore on the opening day.

Trade analyst Girish Wankhede warns that the actioner may face tough competition from Salman Khan's Race 3. "It's not a wise business decision to release a film, just a week before Race 3, which is one of the most anticipated movies of the year." Buzz in trade circles suggest that Rajinikanth's foray into politics and his recent comments on the Cauvery row too may have adversely affected the film.

Rs 15cr

The projected opening day collections of Kaala

