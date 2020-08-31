Kabaddi player shot dead in Punjab after road rage

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Six people, including five policemen comprising a Head Constable deployed with the Chief Minister's security, have been arrested for allegedly shooting down a Kabaddi player on Sunday night in Punjab.

The incident took place after a brawl took place between the accused and deceased following a road rage in Gurdaspur district. Policemen were drunk at the time of crime. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rachpal Singh has confirmed to media about the arrest of the accused.

The accused have been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspectors Ranjit Singh and Baljit Singh, both posted in Amritsar; head constables Avtar Singh and Balkar Singh; Surinder Singh, who is deployed with the Chief Minister's security and Simrat Singh.

Police said the accused were travelling in two cars. They wanted to overtake a car being driven by Excise Inspector Amarpreet Kaur but she could not give them way owing to the narrow road.

But after a 15-minute of chase, the accused managed to stop her vehicle. In the meantime, she called her brother-in-law Gurmej Singh -- a village-level Kabaddi player -- for help. During the altercation, one of the policemen opened fire at Gurmej from his service revolver and the deceased died on the spot.

Later, the victim's friends, who were playing Kabaddi nearby, reached the crime spot and stopped the accused from fleeing.

The SSP said a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered. He, however, refused to reveal the identity of the policeman who killed 28-year-old Gurmej.

