Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to be recreated as television show by Ekta Kapoor

The star-studded family drama film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is getting adapted into a television show format by Ekta Kapoor. The show has been titled, Dil Hi Toh Hai



Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham poster

Karan Johar's family drama, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is all set to get a remake. The film is being adapted into a television show format by the Television czarina, Ekta Kapoor. A Mumbai Mirror report says that the show has been titled, Dil Hi Toh Hai. The family drama will be aired on Sony channel in the coming two months.

Talking about it, a source informed the publication, "Bijoy Anand, who played Kajol's wayward fiancé in the 1998 romcom Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, has been cast to play Amitabh Bachchan's patriarch, Yashvardhan Raichand, while Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress Erica Fernandes is in talks to play either Kajol's talkative Anjali or her younger sister, Pooja (popularised by Kareena as 'Poo'). The part will be finalised after a look test."

However, on the other hand, there is an immense buzz around which actor plays which character from the film. While rumours of Rajat Tokas doing Shah Rukh Khan's character, Rahul Raichand is on fire, Varun Sood might essay Hrithik Roshan's character, Rohan Raichand.

Meanwhile, Erica Fernandes is being considered either for Kajol's talkative character as Anjali or Kareena's stylish character, Pooja as Poo.

In pictures: Bollywood's fixation with dysfunctional families

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates