Kabir Khan: Conscious decision to have a larger-than-life political backdrop for my films

When Khan made a documentary in 1999, called The Forgotten Army, little did he know that his endeavour to make it for television would take 20 years. Kabir Khan has proven to give the industry best and has given its touch of better with the best in each project. His dream project, The Forgotten Army- Azadi Ke Liye, the series is launching soon where he has taken care of every detail.

Kabir loves that the show will be streaming on a digital platform as it "doesn't need to be oversimplified for a universal appeal" and how he "didn't have to curtail the logistics" of the shoot. Telling us more, the director shares, "It is a conscious decision to have a larger than life political backdrop to my films with a human story at the fore. Whether it is war or terrorism, the attempt is to bring a strong political and social context to my films. And the beauty of history is that it is always relevant."

Kabir Khan who has delivered films like Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) which had elements of terrorism or war and admits that he likes it that way. He is bringing together a very talented cast on his first web show which is being produced on a budget of 150 crores with this one.

The series tells the untold story of the freedom fighters who braved bullets to fight for the Independence of India. 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi ke Liye' promises to take the viewer back in time, relive the era and witness the Indian freedom struggle and the sacrifice of the 55,000 soldiers who have contributed to our freedom.

The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, created and directed by Kabir Khan, will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 24, 2020.

