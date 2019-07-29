Kabir Singh Box Office: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's film crosses Rs 275 crore mark

bollywood

Kabir Singh continues its strong run in its sixth weekend at the Box Office. The Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer now stands at Rs 275.96 crore at the Box Office

A still from the movie Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's romance-drama Kabir Singh is showing no signs of slowing down. After beating Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike and Salman Khan's Bharat to become the biggest Bollywood hit of the year so far, Kabir Singh has now romped past the Rs 275 crore mark in the domestic market.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kabir Singh managed to do well on limited screens/shows at the Box Office and collected Rs 35 lacs on 6th Friday, Rs 55 lacs on 6th Saturday, Rs 70 lacs on 6th Sunday, taking its total to Rs 275.96 crore at the Box Office.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor: Kabir Singh's violent streak was not towards a particular sex

Here's the weekly breakup of Kabir Singh's Box Office collection:

#KabirSingh biz at a glance...

Week 1: â¹ 134.42 cr

Week 2: â¹ 78.78 cr

Week 3: â¹ 36.40 cr

Week 4: â¹ 16.66 cr

Week 5: â¹ 8.10 cr

Weekend 6: â¹ 1.60 cr

Total: â¹ 275.96 cr

India biz.

ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2019

Kabir Singh has been a winner right from the start. It crossed Rs 50 crore benchmark on Day 3, Rs 100 crore on Day 5, Rs 125 crore on Day 7, Rs 150 crore on Day 9, Rs 175 crore on Day 10, Rs 200 crore on Day 13, Rs 225 crore on Day 16, Rs 250 crore on Day 22 and Rs 275 crore on Day 37.

Kabir Singh hit the screens on June 21 and ever since it has been criticized by many, especially women, for celebrating "toxic masculinity". But the criticism clearly does not seem to have affected the film's box office prospects.

The movie casts Shahid as a self-destructive lover. It is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Also Read: Kiara Advani pens heartfelt note as Kabir Singh completes one successful month in theatres

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS