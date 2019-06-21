Kabir Singh celeb review: Karan Johar calls the film a modern ode to Devdas

bollywood

Karan Johar to Milap Zaveri and other industry insiders are tripping over Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's film, Kabir Singh that hit the theatres on Friday, June 21, 2019

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in a still from the film.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani have created magic and cast a spell on Bollywood and critics alike with their incredible acting talent and camaraderie. Kabir Singh is garnering a fantastic response from the Bollywood industry! Many have even gone onto say it's the best romantic film of 2019! The movie has ticked all boxes with an interesting narrative, strong emotions, fascinating background score, stupendous performances, bold dialogues, and intense music. We are sure Kabir Singh will surely impress the cinegoers and stay with them for a long time.

At a special screening, Bollywood celebrities came with their families to watch the film. Including Shahid Kapoor's family Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Gulshan Grover were present at the screening. Bollywood is absolutely raving about the film!

Here are some of the reviews:

Karan Johar has called the film a modern ode to Devdas. "KABIR SINGH is about manic, relentless and reckless love and the experience of viewing the film is exactly the same! It’s relentless in its narrative leaves you reckless in emotion and you find yourself Manicly rooting for Kabir’s unabashed love for Preeti! This modern Ode to Devdas leaves you spellbound! It also makes you stand up and applaud the genius of @shahidkapoor’s portrayal of KABIR SINGH! He lives and breathes the character with insanity and abandon! It almost seems like he has pulled every bit of himself to portray the part! Brilliant!!!! @kiaraaliaadvani is just so lovely! Her vulnerability and silences win your heart and soul!! She is the sunshine and smile of the film.....it’s directorial brilliance all the way! Sandeep is a master storyteller and breaks all cinematic grammar to tell this tale of paagal passionate love!! Huge mention to Soham Majumdar who essays a pitch perfect best friend to Kabir! Go fall and rise in love with Kabir Singh! This ones a massive hit!!!!! [sic]," affirms Johar.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani thanked Karan for his words. "Thank you for the love Karan. Means a lot," said Shahid. Whereas Kiara also thanked her mentor by saying, "this means the world! Thankyou so so much [sic]."

Jaaved Jaaferi is also tripping over Kabir Singh.

Just saw #KabirSingh..Totally trippy love story..very well scripted narrated crafted and acted. @shahidkapoor is pushing the envelope with each film and is brilliant #KiaraAdvani is mesmerising n magnificent..special mention for the background score and the ‘friend’ was too good — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) June 20, 2019

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri is also in awe of this Shahid and Kiara starrer.

#KabirSingh is a RUSH of ADRENALINE, EMOTION, RAGE and LOVE! @shahidkapoor buy a new home to house all the best actor trophies! ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ Performance of a lifetime! @Advani_Kiara is BRILLIANT n VULNERABLE! Congrats @itsBhushanKumar @ashwinvarde @MuradKhetani @TSeries for a SUPER HIT — Milap (@zmilap) June 20, 2019

Jackky Bhagnani has urged the cinegoers to watch this film.

If you love watching films do yourself a favour and go watch #KabirSingh what a brilliant film @shahidkapoor brother take a bow @Advani_Kiara you were flawless — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) June 20, 2019

Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The Film released on June 21, 2019.

