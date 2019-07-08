Kabir Singh vs Safeena! Rangoli Chandel says Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy character was worse

bollywood

Calling those criticising Kabir Singh 'unemployed and uneducated', Rangoli Chandel said Safeena from Gully Boy was worse than Kabir since she injured the woman romancing her lover instead of confronting the latter

Rangoli, Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Despite being criticised from all and sundry for suggesting that a relationship that doesn't permit lovers to slap one another is devoid of emotion, Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has found support in Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli.

Urging people to "protect" him from the wrath, she stated that the abusive protagonist Kabir was no different from Alia Bhatt's character Safeena in Gully Boy.

(Contd).... I urge all outsiders to protect @imvangasandeep sir, He is no different than @ZoyaAkhtarOff so no step motherly treatment for him please ð — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

Calling those criticising the film 'unemployed and uneducated', Rangoli said Safeena was worse than Kabir since she injured the woman romancing her lover instead of confronting the latter.

Dear @Su4ita @anupamachopra @RajeevMasand aur aapke saare bhai bandhu ko @Advani_Kiara ke kirdar ko crucify karna hai kyunki she believes in monogamy, magar Gully Boy mein jab @RanveerOfficial @kalkikanmani ka deewana ho jata hai...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

(Contd).... uske saath sex karke @aliaa08 ko bhool jata hai, Alia ke phones nahin leta, peecha choodane ke chakkar mein hai, lekin yeh Bandi Aalia, uske jisam keliye mari ja rahi hai, yeh feminism hai? She breaks Kalki’s head for what?...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

(contd...Raja beta ke jism mein aisa kya hai? Why she takes him back ? Why she takes this cheating cockroach back ?Every man who cheats is a coackroch, kyun Alia uske jism ki itni deewani hai jab tak woh mil nahin jata use chain nahin aata, Yeh feminism hai? Pls samjhao mujhe ð — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019



Samantha and Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Women abuse Sandeep; we guess it's 'love'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has invited the wrath of cinephiles for suggesting in an interview: "If you can't slap, if you can't touch your woman wherever you want, and if you can't slap, you can't kiss, you can't use cusswords, I don't see emotion there (sic)."

Actor Samantha Akkineni found the interview "deeply disturbing", while Kubbra Sait frowned upon the comment with a hilarious video. In the company of Goldie Behl, she enacted what a violent take how love would look like.

This is what love will look like if men and WOMEN are taught that slapping is being emotional.

ð Man @GOLDIEBEHL ðð½ pic.twitter.com/VTC5SkrR8r — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) July 7, 2019

Last night, Kubbra shared another video and wrote alongsinde, "I'll leave you with this thought. Good night."

I’ll leave you with this thought.

Good night. pic.twitter.com/WOrWJy0ECn — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) July 7, 2019

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates