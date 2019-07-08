Search

Kabir Singh vs Safeena! Rangoli Chandel says Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy character was worse

Updated: Jul 08, 2019, 10:53 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Calling those criticising Kabir Singh 'unemployed and uneducated', Rangoli Chandel said Safeena from Gully Boy was worse than Kabir since she injured the woman romancing her lover instead of confronting the latter

Rangoli, Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Despite being criticised from all and sundry for suggesting that a relationship that doesn't permit lovers to slap one another is devoid of emotion, Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has found support in Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli.

Urging people to "protect" him from the wrath, she stated that the abusive protagonist Kabir was no different from Alia Bhatt's character Safeena in Gully Boy.

Calling those criticising the film 'unemployed and uneducated', Rangoli said Safeena was worse than Kabir since she injured the woman romancing her lover instead of confronting the latter.

Samantha and Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Samantha and Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Women abuse Sandeep; we guess it's 'love'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has invited the wrath of cinephiles for suggesting in an interview: "If you can't slap, if you can't touch your woman wherever you want, and if you can't slap, you can't kiss, you can't use cusswords, I don't see emotion there (sic)."

Actor Samantha Akkineni found the interview "deeply disturbing", while Kubbra Sait frowned upon the comment with a hilarious video. In the company of Goldie Behl, she enacted what a violent take how love would look like.

Last night, Kubbra shared another video and wrote alongsinde, "I'll leave you with this thought. Good night."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here.

