Kabir Singh Weekend 2 Box Office: Shahid-Kiara's love saga stands at Rs 181.57 crore

A still from the movie Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's love saga - Kabir Singh - performed exceedingly well in it's second weekend at the Box Office. Despite having India vs England World Cup 2019 match, Kabir Singh, a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, raked in Rs 17.84 crore on Sunday i.e. Day 10. The film stands at Rs 181.57 crore after completion of its second weekend at the Box Office.

After collecting Rs 134.42 crore in its first week, Kabir Singh earned Rs 47.15 crore in its second weekend. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted:

#KabirSingh biz at a glance...

Week 1: â¹ 134.42 cr

Weekend 2: â¹ 47.15 cr

Total: â¹ 181.57 cr

Fantastic trending. India biz.#KabirSingh benchmarks...

Crossed â¹ 50 cr: Day 3

â¹ 100 cr: Day 5

â¹ 150 cr: Day 9

â¹ 175 cr: Day 10

India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2019

After becoming the biggest opener for both Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, 'Kabir Singh' has now is all set to enter the coveted 200 crore club, making it the third highest grosser of 2019. The film has surpassed the lifetime business of 'Kesari' and 'Total Dhamaal'.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also noted that 'Kabir Singh' is trending better than 'Padmaavat' in week two.

The movie saw a bumper opening and minted Rs. 20.21 crore on its first day. The numbers showed a slight increase on Saturday, with the movie making Rs. 22.71 crore. It collected Rs. 27.91 crore on its third day and Rs. 17.54 crore on Monday, thus taking its grand total to Rs. 88.37 crore. On Wednesday, the film crossed Rs 100 crore mark, making it Shahid's first solo century 'Kabir Singh' is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy.' The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, 'Kabir Singh' tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).

The film also stars Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in pivotal roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on June 21.

