Kabir Singh's Bekhayali fever grips Ayushmann Khurrana

bollywood

Sung by Sachet Tandon, Bekhayali became a rage soon after its launch a while back, and has been covered by many fans

Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh might have opened to mixed reviews but the film is ruling the box office. Not only for its storyline, the film became widely talked about for its songs too, especially Bekhayali.

Sung by Sachet Tandon, Bekhayali became a rage soon after its launch a while back, and has been covered by many fans. And now it seems actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana too is not far behind.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ayushamann posted a video in which he is seen crooning "Bekhayali" while working out.

"When singing your favourite line becomes more important than the set," he captioned the video.

Ayushmaan was last seen in Article 15. The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is loosely inspired by the heinous Badaun rape incident where two teenage girls were gang-raped and gruesomely murdered by hanging them while they were still alive. The movie sheds light on caste discrimination in the country through a mix of various incidents.

The film's title derives from Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, and place of birth. Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub are also part of the stellar cast of the film. The film, produced by Benaras Media Works, released on June 28.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates