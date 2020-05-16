Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor Sachin Kumar passes away due to a heart attack

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor and Akshay Kumar's cousin Sachin Kumar passed away on the morning of May 15 after suffering a heart attack. Kumar had quit acting and had turned photographer. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Many TV actors like Rakesh Paul, Vineet Raina, Surbhi Tiwari have expressed shock and sorrow over the news. Rakesh Paul, talking to ETimes, shared, "Yes, it is heart-breaking to share the news, but it is true. I couldn't see him by the time I learnt about his demise, he was already taken to the crematorium."

He added, "What I have learnt is that he went to sleep and the next day he did not open the door. His parents panicked and they got keys and when they opened the door, he had passed away. He was staying with his parents. The incident happened probably late in the night or early morning."

Actor Vikas Sethi shared his memories of the actor. He says, "We have never acted together but I have known him for such a long time. Sachin used to be in every get together at home, we used to hang out together. We've known each other for the last two decades and we have had so many memories together. We partied, we laughed, we had some great moments. Sachin was a great dancer, he actually mastered the steps of Prabhudeva's cult song Muqabila and he used to teach us as well. My mind is filled with so many thoughts right now. This news is probably one of the most devastating of 2020. I am at a loss for words. My heart is broken, shattered, with this news."

Actor Vineet Raina took to Facebook to post a note remembering his friend and colleague Sachin Kumar. He wrote, "Shocked and how. Sachin Kumar expired this morning. Cardiac arrest... RIP."

Sachin Kumar was also seen in another TV show Lajja in which he played a negative character.

