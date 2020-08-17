Kailash Kher on Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Now our youth have woken up; they'll wake up the country

Singer Kailash Kher opened up about the ongoing 'Music Mafia' discussion, his struggle in the film industry, along with his take on the social media rage over Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise. On popular demand, this time actress Pallavi Joshi and husband-filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri came together for The Future Of Life Festival chat show. The couple joined hands with singer Kailash Kher for the chat session.

During the conversation, when Vivek Agnihotri asked about the 'Music Mafia' to Kailash Kher, this is what the singer had to say, "People here humiliate them because they have little knowledge of music and because of this, they humiliate any promising singer to show their status. I too have been humiliated."

"True talent is exploited in our country," said Kailash Kher.

Sharing an incident, Pallavi Joshi said, "I was very impressed when I heard Kailash's song Allah Ke Bande. After that, I had recommended his name to Vivek for his film." Later, Kailash sang 'Jhuki Jhuki' song for the director's debut Chocolate in 2005.

Vivek also revealed Kailash that Sushant was to make his Bollywood debut with his film, Hate Story, but "Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms did not release him". When asked to speak about the death mystery of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kailash Kher said, "I was surprised when I heard about Sushant. How can a man who teaches someone to live, take his life? It can't be possible."

He further added, "Now our youth have woken up and once the youth wakes up, they will wake up the country."

The Future Of Life Festival has been showcasing many dignitaries' stories and journeys, ranging from music industry Sonu Nigam, Padmashree Malini Awasthi, Suresh Wadkar, Sandesh Shandilya, Swapnil Bandodkar, Avdhoot Gupte along with many such other renowned achievers.

On the work front, Pallavi Joshi will host the second season of Bharat Ki Baat. Also this year she is producing 'The Kashmir Files', being helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, which is yet another hard-hitting and challenging subject. Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri is now coming up with his second non-fiction book 'Who Killed Shastri?: The Tashkent Files'.

