Kajol and Ajay Devgn to go on 'Koffee' date with Karan Johar

This would be Ajay Devgn's 'kouch' debut on Koffee With Karan's season 6

Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Karan Johar at Koffee With Karan set. picture courtesy: Instagram

Bollywood couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn will be joining filmmaker Karan Johar for a conversation on his popular chat show "Koffee with Karan".

They will appear together in an episode of the ongoing sixth season of the show. Karan also took to Instagram on Thursday to share photographs from the shoot. "Koffee today with the talented husband-wife," Karan posted with the image.

Kajol and Karan had a fallout sometime back, but they have reconciled. And Kajol gave this message through her Twitter post. "All is well," she posted with an image from the shoot.

His chat show is hugely popular as he gets his celebrity friends and fraternity members to open up about their lives in an up, close and personal way. The show is aired on Star World.

What makes this season interesting is that there has been a new segment added to the show. A huge space on the set has been earmarked for the star guests to let loose and unveil their fun side. The new season on Star World will also witness a revamped dual-tone version of the coffee mug in black and yellow. Inspired by Mumbai's kaali peelis?

