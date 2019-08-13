Kajol and Ajay Devgn's You, Me aur Hum again?

bollywood

Sources say Ajay Devgn-Kajol to team up for romcom, have registered three titles

Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Close on the heels of sharing screen space in the forthcoming period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn and Kajol are contemplating reuniting for the camera. Word is that a light-hearted romantic comedy has caught the attention of the duo, so much so that Devgn's production house has apparently registered three titles, keeping the story in mind.

A trade source says, "This development happened during Kajol's birthday last week when she flew to Bhuj to meet Ajay. Since things are in the early stages of development, they are being hush-hush about it. The story revolves around a mature couple and their take on romance. Ajay Devgn FFilms has registered three titles — Romance Aur Kya, Dhoka Around The Corner, and Dhoka. While the duo is keen to play the leads, it is undecided if Ajay will wield the directorial baton. The script is currently being a polished, post which the couple will sit down for a final narration. If everything works out as planned, the film will roll mid-2020 and will mark their tenth movie together." mid-day reached out to Devgn, who remained unavailable for comment.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor's film to be delayed by a year?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates