Kajol loves to live in denial, but who is she hinting at?

Kajol loves to live life on her own terms. The feisty actor gives two hoots to trolls. Her recent Instagram post reads: "Nope... I refuse to see the bad today... loving living in denial (sic)." If you're in denial, you're trying to protect yourself by refusing to accept the truth.

There is no need to turn a blind eye to reality considering her latest release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, co-starring husband Ajay Devgn, is roaring at the box office.

But first, have a look at her Instagram post right here:

Unless, she is referring to hubby dearest's decision to postpone the release date of his next, Maidaan to December 11. This came soon after Karan Johar chose to announce that his Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra will release a week after Maidaan's original release date (November 27). The hubby and the buddy are not exactly the best of pals.

But there could be a lot more than what meets the eye! Currently, it's a happy time for Devgn and Kajol since their period drama has smashed a lot of box-office records and is still going strong.

