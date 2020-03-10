Kajol on people trolling daughter Nysa: As parents, you want to protect your children always

Ever since the advent of social media, Bollywood celebrities are often trolled for almost everything and anything. Be it film choices or fashion outings or statements, they are called out every now and then. This can sometimes take a toll on them, and sometimes, they just don't care.

The people who are targeted the most are star kids. And one of them is Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgan. She has also faced some unfortunate comments on social media and commenting on them, Kajol has finally broken her silence. Talking about it to Pinkvilla, she said it is horrible.

"As parents, you want to protect your children always. So when something like this happens, when she is trolled, it is disheartening. Honestly, thank god, Nysa wasn't here when the entire thing happened so she wasn't much aware of it. She was in Singapore, but at the end of the day, social media is social media. It is everywhere. So, you have to train them and educate them that this is a small section of society and that you should ignore them and let's not look at that part of it. If I am teaching my son to respect women, I have to teach my daughter too that self-respect starts with them," the actress said.

Well, despite all of such statements, some people choose to pass on such mean comments and the best way to deal with them would be to ignore them.

