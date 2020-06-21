Kajol pens her thoughts on Father's Day, writes a message for her father

On June 19, Bollywood actress Kajol took to her Instagram account to wish her father, the veteran filmmaker Shomu Mukerji, on his birth anniversary. She also wished him a Happy Father's Day in advance.

She wrote a long, heartfelt message and uploaded a video that had some of their most cherished and heartwarming moments together. The note that the actress wrote had a message about the importance of belief. Have a look right here:

Kajol was recently seen with Devgn in the period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which went on to become a massive critical and commercial success. Kajol often keeps sharing throwback pictures on her social media account from home and movie sets that always keep her fans entertained.

The actress made her debut in 1992 with Bekhudi and went on to do blockbuster films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Ishq, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fanaa, and of course, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news