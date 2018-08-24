Kajol starrer Helicopter Eela to now release on October 12

bollywood

Kajol and Riddhi Sen starrer Helicopter Eela have been delayed due to the director's ill health.

Helicopter Eela poster Picture Courtesy: Kajol/Instagram

Kajol's Helicopter Eela has been pushed back by a month owing to the ill health of director Pradeep Sarkar.

The film, which also stars National Award winner Riddhi Sen, was earlier scheduled to release on September 7. It will now hit the theatres on October 12. Pradeep Sarkar was recently diagnosed with dengue and was hospitalised. While in the hospital, he came out to direct a scene with Mr.Bachchan to complete the shooting schedule of Helicopter Eela. Special care was taken with an ambulance and a doctor on standby on the set. He had an IV drip on his hand and after completing the shoot he went back to the hospital to continue with his treatment.

Ajay Devgn did not want to continue the post of the film without Pradeep Sarkar and will wait for him to come out of the hospital, and be fit enough to resume work. Ajay Devgn, who has produced the feature alongside Jayantilal Gada, decided to shift the release date to October 12. The makers will wait for Sarkar's recover and resume work.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI