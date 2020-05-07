Kajol's current lockdown mood is something we all can relate with!

On Wednesday, Kajol took to Instagram and wondered what day of the week it was. Known for her stellar performances and expressive eyes, Kads shared a picture to match and reveal her mood.

The star captioned it, "When Sunday and Monday are just the same. Wayback Wednesday."

Netizens got what she was trying to put across. As everyone is staying put at home, the days of the week almost feel irrelevant. And the actor can't post her different moods depending on what day it is.

Kads has been keeping herself busy knitting. She has completed a dress for daughter Nysa and is now making a shirt for son Yug. What's she making for hubby Ajay Devgn?

On the work front, Kajol was recently seen in the short film Devi, which received wide acclaim from the audience and critics alike. Devi also starred Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi. It can be viewed on YouTube.

