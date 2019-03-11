Kalank: Karan Johar shares enigmatic stills of stars, piques curiosity

bollywood

Karan Johar's latest Instagram post has stills of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt from the film Kalank

Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Sanjay Dutt shared these stills on their respective Instagram accounts

Karan Johar is definitely rousing the interest of the audience by sharing interesting and unpredictable stills of the star cast from the multi-starrer film, Kalank. His latest Instagram post will get you excited just by looking at the pictures of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt from the film.

Every picture spells royalty and has different tales that will pull you into a sea of thoughts. Karan Johar, who is producing the film under his home banner, Dharma Productions, shared the photos on his Instagram account and wrote, "Six lives that will forever be changed. #KalankTeaser tomorrow!"

The star cast, too, took to their social media handles to share their character stills from the film.

View this post on Instagram #KalankTeaserTomorrow âÂÂ¨ A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) onMar 11, 2019 at 1:01am PDT

View this post on Instagram Satya. #kalankteasertomorrow A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) onMar 11, 2019 at 1:11am PDT

Kalank's teaser will be launched on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in the presence of the entire cast and crew members including Varun, Alia, Madhuri, Sonakshi, Aditya and Sanjay.

View this post on Instagram KALANK teaser out tomorrow A post shared by @ adityaroykapur onMar 11, 2019 at 12:49am PDT

View this post on Instagram #KalankTeaserTomorrow A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) onMar 11, 2019 at 1:02am PDT

Karan Johar describes this epic drama as a story of turbulent relationships and eternal love. As the film is nearing its release, Karan is filled with mixed emotions. He is excited, anxious and emotional that his father's wish to make the film will finally be fulfilled.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, Kalank, produced by Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, will release on April 17, 2019.

Also Read: Women's Day: Karan Johar reveals Women Of Kalank - Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates