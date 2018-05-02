Kalank: Madhuri Dixit as a dance teacher to Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani

Sources say Dhak Dhak girl to play dance teacher to Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani in Kalank



Madhuri Dixit Nene kicked off the shoot of producer Karan Johar's Kalank last week. In what will be a reason to cheer for the Dhak Dhak girl's fans, the actor - inarguably one of the finest dancers of Bollywood - will be showcasing her dancing prowess in the Partition drama. The Abhishek Varman-directed film will apparently see Dixit as a dance teacher to Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani."

A source reveals, "Madhuri, who is known for her dancing skills, will be seen playing mentor to Bhatt and Advani's characters. In fact, Advani is only making a cameo appearance in a special song. Madhuri is undergoing rigorous preparation for the role."

The source adds that the film, which features Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles, will also have Dixit and Bhatt shake a leg together. "Madhuri and Alia will start rehearsing for the dance number in a month's time."

