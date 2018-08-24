Kalank: Madhuri Dixit to do mujra choreographed by Saroj Khan and Remo D'souza

bollywood

Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan have given many memorable dance numbers together. In collaboration with Remo and Saroj Khan, the mujra dance form will be seen in Kalank

Madhuri Dixit. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/madhuridixitnene

Madhuri Dixit is all set to shoot a mujra song for Abhishek Varman's period drama Kalank. Choreographers Remo D'Souza and Saroj Khan have come together for this song, which will be shot early next month. While Remo has choreographed all the songs in the film, he agreed to collaborate with Saroj without hesitation as she is his senior. This is the first time ever when two choreographers are jointly collaborating on a song.

Madhuri Dixit, who has been choreographed by Saroj Khan for chartbusters like 'Ek Do Teen' (Tezaab), 'Dhak Dhak' (Beta) and 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' (Khalnayak) will be reuniting after 4 years.



Director Abhishek Varman with Madhuri Dixit and choreographers Saroj Khan and Remo D'souza at the dance rehearsal

While Madhuri began rehearsals with Saroj and Remo four days ago, the rest of the team has been prepping on a set in Andheri. Confirming the same Saroj Khan says, "Yes, we started work on the mujra four days ago. I’m doing the choreography with Remo looking into the technical aspects. The idea is to create another memorable number that will remind people of our previous songs. People have forgotten pure Indian songs, it’s important to revive them. The song will be shot over three days on September 5, 6 and 7."

Kalank produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma productions, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, also stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.

