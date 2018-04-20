Kalank: Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur on the sets of the film

Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur shoot for Abhishek Varman's Kalank

Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur have begun shooting for Abhishek Varman's Kalank, produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala. David Dhawan surprised the unit by dropping in on the set.

Madhuri Dixit, who also stars in the film, has described the set as breathtaking. "Can't wait for you to see it," she wrote on Twitter. Actor Varun Dhawan, who is collaborating with Karan for the fourth time, shared a photograph of the filmmaker with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. They posed with the film's clapboard. "It begins. 'Kalank'," he captioned the image.

Actress Alia Bhatt, who ventured into Bollywood with Karan's "Student Of The Year" in 2012 along with Varun, posted a photograph of Karan, Nadiadwala and Varun's father David Dhawan. "The men in red and black. Day 1 of 'Kalank' calls for a visit to set from the three most important people! What a way to begin the film!" she tweeted.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. Abhishek Varman will direct the "epic drama", which will hit screens on April 19, 2019. It will be produced by Karan, Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It is co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, Kalank was planned 15 years ago by Karan Johar and his father Yash Johar. "The film, which was planned 15 years ago by Karan and his dad Yash Johar, will finally be made in 2018. Story is set in 1940s," he tweeted.

