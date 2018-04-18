Kalank's casting coup with Madhuri, Alia, Sanjay, Sonakshi, Varun, Aditya

The epic drama set in the 1940s is titled Kalank which stars Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt



Director Abhishek Varman who helmed 2 States is all set to direct his next film. Putting all the speculations to rest, the epic drama set in the 1940s is titled 'Kalank'. The film which was incepted 15 years ago by Karan Johar and his dad Yash Johar has found it's way and will be now released on 19th April 2018. Kalank has a stellar ensemble cast which includes Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. This film also marks the collaboration of Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment - the 3 best producers of this time.

Confirming this Karan Johar says, "KALANK has been an emotional journey for me! A germ of an idea that I had nearly 15 years ago...a film that was in a pre-production stage helmed by my father...am now proud to Pass it onto the extremely capable and visionary hands of our director Abhishek Varman! A beautifully structured story by Shibani Bathija and an exceptionally fluid narrative and screenplay by Abhishek.

Sajid Nadiadwala adds, "18th April 2014, 2 States had released...18th April 2018 KALANK begins its journey...this multi starrer with a story will cross all borders, under the capable direction of Abhishek Varman. It be historic in the true sense of the word...I am genuinely happy to be back with the team Fox Star and Karan Johar..this film is special to all of us!!"

