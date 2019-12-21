Search

Kalki Koechlin describes her pregnancy as a roller-coaster ride in this beautiful post

Updated: Dec 21, 2019, 13:22 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Kalki Koechlin, who is all set to embrace motherhood, takes to her Instagram account to describe how she's been feeling during her pregnancy.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Kalki Koechlin
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Kalki Koechlin

The countdown has begun for Kalki Koechlin. The actor and partner, Guy Hershberg, are all set to welcome their little bundle of joy next month. Koechlin posted a snapshot of herself flaunting her baby bump. She wrote, "What a rollercoaster this pregnancy has been."

It's a beautiful post that needs to be seen by all the parents. The actress is all smiles in her pose and looks gorgeous. It seems Bollywood actresses aren't shy anymore to flaunt their baby bumps on social media. And Kalki joins the list too.

Take a look at her post right here:

Koechlin is said to be learning to play the ukulele as she is keen that her baby connects to musical sounds. 

And more recently, the actress featured on the cover page of The Peacock Magazine, and she even shared the same on Instagram by writing this- It's raining covers this December, have a look:

We can't wait for her to become a mother! Here's wishing her all the health and happiness. 

