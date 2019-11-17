Kalki Koechlin: Got excited after hearing the baby's heartbeat

I am constantly craving grape wine," smiles Kalki Koechlin, who is in her final trimester. Only months ago, the actor announced that she is expecting her first child with Israeli pianist partner Guy Hershberg. Since then, it appears pregnancy has become her—when she is not flaunting her baby bump at red carpet events, Koechlin is learning to play nursery rhymes on the ukulele.

"This was an unexpected pregnancy. In the first two months, I didn't feel any maternal instinct. It felt like an alien invasion, where this little thing was acting like a vampire, sucking out everything from my body," Koechlin laughs, adding that her maternal instinct soon kicked in. "When I heard the heartbeat for the first time, I got excited. The first trimester was bad, but I am through that phase and looking forward to the due date in January."

The actor says Hershberg has been an equal partner, taking his daddy lessons seriously. "He has been so patient throughout this pregnancy. There were days where I would snap at the drop of a hat, but he was calm. He has been present for all the gynaecologist appointments and the classes where they teach you breathing techniques for labour."

It is not surprising to her that people around have been wondering if the couple plans to walk the aisle soon. However, she asserts that marriage, if it happens, will be for the right reasons. "We are not averse to marriage, but we don't want to rush into it just because I am pregnant. If it is necessary for the documentation, bureaucracy and school registrations of our child, we will consider it. But when it comes to our romantic commitments, we have enough validation from each other, and our families, too." For now, the actor is focusing on the second season of BBC's My Indian Life. "The first season concentrated on North India, but this time, we have covered from Nagaland to Kashmir and have tackled subjects of environmentalism and relationships."

