Kalki Koechlin on Made In Heaven character: I have been through a divorce and also needed therapy

television

Kalki Koechlin on finding resonance with character on the web show 'Made In Heaven' that everyone's talking about

Kalki Koechlin

Slipping into the role of a lover in Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Nitya Mehra's Made In Heaven, Kalki Koechlin says she finds herself drawn to the insecurities that her character possesses.

"The character is complex and vulnerable. I may not relate to the elite background that she belongs to, but, in terms of her emotional baggage, I could associate with her. I have been through a divorce, and also needed therapy. It's important to [be mindful of] your mental health, and get the perspective of one who is not a family member or a friend, sometimes," says the actor, who returns to Akhtar's fold yet again after films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Gully Boy.



Kalki Koechlin

Talking to mid-day on the sidelines of an event held by HiDesign, of which Koechlin is brand ambassador, she reveals that she recently concluded shooting for a Tamil film, Emma And Angel. "I play a speech impaired writer in a film about the relation between a woman and a dog. My character doesn't have vocal chords, but can whistle. I realised that I needed whistling practice and did so by whistling on songs," she says of R Arvind's directorial venture.

