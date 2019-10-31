Kalki Koechlin opens up on trolls questioning her about pregnancy out of wedlock

Ever since Kalki Koechlin announced her pregnancy, she has been proudly showing off her baby bump on her Instagram profile. From romantic posts to posing with her cute little baby bump, her Instagram account is a roller-coaster of feelings.

However, the That Girl in Yellow Boots actress has to also face a barrage of trolls. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she spoke about how she opened up about some shocking comments that trolls passed at her. "I don't know them personally so it doesn't affect me. Trolling has happened as 'Where's the husband? How can you do this? Don't wear tight clothes,' so all of that is there but trolling happens even when you are not pregnant... that's okay. People have their points of views."

She further added, "Trolling happens even when you are not pregnant... Even if you are not a celebrity and have an opinion, which is all out there, people will have their views and it is okay."

In the interview, she also spoke about her first reaction when she got to know that she is pregnant, Kalki said, "I was like this can't be right, its a mistake. We weren't planning for it right now, so I immediately went and got another test done... When I was absolutely sure, I was happy but I wasn't sure at the beginning. "

Kalki, who just finished shooting for a Tamil episodic film for Netflix is in a deep relationship with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. She had announced last month that she is expecting a child. She is currently seen on the ZEE5 original web series Bhram. Bhram is the story of a novelist essayed by Kalki Koechlin, who is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and how she goes through the many eccentric emotions while pursuing a story. 'Bhram' stars Kalki Koechlin in the lead along with Sanjay Suir, Bhumika Chawla, Eijaz Khan.

On the work front, Kalki was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. The Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer was recently declared as India's official entry to the Oscars for the year 2020. Gully Boy opened in cinemas on February 14 this year to rave reviews and staggering box office collections, raking over Rs 139 crore at the ticket windows.

