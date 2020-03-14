Kalki Koechlin's baby girl looks content nestled in the arms of her grandma!

Kalki Koechlin became a proud mama to a baby girl on February 7 and gave her a unique name, Sappho. The actress, who's dating photographer Guy Hershberg, is an exhausted but happy mama bear as many of her posts share.

Recently, Kalki shared another photo of her little bundle of joy nestled in the arms of her grandma and sleeping contentedly. Check out the photo below:

View this post on Instagram Grandma. A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) onMar 13, 2020 at 4:10am PDT

How adorable does little Sappho look! The baby girl's grandma, too, looks happy to have her granddaughter relaxing in her arms.

Lots of Kalki's friends and fans commented on the sweet photo. Actress Sayani Gupta wrote, "Oh perfect", while another Instagram user praised Kalki for using cloth nappies for her little girl, "Kudos to you for managing cloth nappies. I tried that for a couple of days and ended up having to impact the environment way more with washing countless nappies, clothes, bedsheets and blankets. realised it wasn't for me. Diapers last and absorb a lot more for a long period of time", while yet another Insta user wrote, "Maternal Grandmas are superheroes. They take great care of the mum and the baby," and one more user commended Kalki's use of cloth nappies, writing, "So happy to see you using cloth nappies and being such an eco-warrior. Lots of love to the little one."

Kalki Koechlin is known to be an eco-warrior and the actress has many a time appealed to her fans to take care of the environment more. Looks like the actress believes in doing what she preaches!

