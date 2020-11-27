Kalyan Railway cop drags man out of platform gap, saves his life

A CCTV grab of the cop and the passenger after the rescue

A woman police sub-inspector of the Kalyan Railway police pulled a man out on time and saved his life after he fell into the gap between platform number 4 at the station and a running train while trying to board it on Wednesday evening.

The passenger, identified as Arjun Prasad Rajaram Saroj, a resident of Bhiwandi, was returning to his village when the incident happened. The cop, identified as SI Kavita Sahu, is attached with the Kalyan Railway police.



Sub-inspector Kavita Sahu; (right) Arjun Prasad Rajaram Saroj

Speaking to mid-day, Sahu said, "On Wednesday Saroj arrived at the platform around 5.30 pm to catch the train but it had started moving by then. While he tried to board the running train, he fell into the gap in between the train and the platform.

"I pulled him out immediately with help from other staffers and passengers. "Luckily, he has not received any injuries in the incident. We gave him first aid and then helped him board another train."

The incident occurred when Saroj was trying to board the Prayagraj express train. He told the police that he had no income for the past eight months and hence was returning to his village.

