Kalyani Priyadarshan on father Priyadarshan and mother Lissy's divorce: It did take a toll

Given how fragile relationships in Tinsel Town can be, Kalyani Priyadarshan recently opened up on her parents' divorce. In case you didn't know, she's the daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan. In 2016, the filmmaker's 24-year marriage with his wife Lissy ended, and he said it came to an end because of ego.

And, in an interview with The Hindu, their daughter spoke about it for the first time and said, "It always takes a toll. It is not like [divorce] will never affect anybody. But I applaud my parents for they never really put us in hell. Whatever, emotionally, they were going through... they made sure they never took that out at home."

She added, "Obviously, the split was a shock, but today we are all the happiest we could be... we are at peace, and I think my relationship with my parents is much stronger now. That is the most important thing."

On the work front, Kalyani is all set to debut in the world of movies with the Telugu film Hello opposite Akhil Akkineni. She even shared the lyrical video of one of the film's songs on her Instagram account. Take a look:

Talking about Priyadarshan, he has been away for a while from directing Hindi films and has been making Malayalam films in these last six years. He's one of the most popular and respected filmmakers in the country. He's all set to make his comeback in Bollywood with Hungama 2.

