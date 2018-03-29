Kamal Haasan and daughter Akshara are gym buddies

Akshara Haasan took to social media to share a picture with father Kamal Haasan from the gym

For Kamal Haasan, 64, hitting the gym regularly is important. And he enjoys the sessions more when he has daughter Akshara for company. After a gruelling session recently, Akshara took to social media to share a picture with the veteran. She wrote, "Best time of my day is when I hit the gym with my dad dearest and the muscle man Mr Suri. Both the best task masters. Much more motivated every time I'm done with the best sessions (sic)."

Last year there were rumours that Akshara Haasan has converted to Buddhism. Responding to the buzz, her father Kamal Haasan had an epic response to the rumours on Twitter yesterday: "Hi. Akshu. Have you changed your religion? Love you, even if you have. Love unlike religion is unconditional. Enjoy life. Love, Your Bapu." Now that's a real cool dad.

