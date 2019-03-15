Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 shoot postponed; Here's why

regional-cinema

Kamal Haasan is busy with his political commitments. Indian 2 will now have its next schedule after the Lok Sabha polls

Kamal Haasan is said to have stopped shooting for Indian 2. Shankar's film, which rolled in January, will now have its next schedule after the Lok Sabha polls. The actor is busy with his political commitments.

Haasan had launched his political party MNM (People's Centre for Justice) last year and will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Last month speaking to reporters, he said that the party will release the names of Lok Sabha candidates in phases and that youth will get preference in the selections.

There was also tattle that he was allergic to the prosthetic make-up for his character, Senapathy, a freedom fighter-turned-vigilante bent on rooting out corruption. While promoting his last outing 2.0, filmmaker Shankar had revealed that he had done a photo-shoot with Haasan for Indian 2 and added that he was thrilled to see Haasan sporting the look of the popular octogenarian character Senapathy.

A sequel to 1994 Tamil blockbuster Indian, Indian 2 stars Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady. Last seen on screen in Telugu film Kavacham, Kajal said signing the project has been a step up in her over a decade-long career.

"I'm really thrilled to be part of the project. I'm quite excited about my role and the skills I will get to learn on the job. I see signing Indian 2 as a step up in my career," Kajal told IANS.

