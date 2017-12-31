Kamala Mills fire: Across road from tragedy spot is another disaster-in-waiting

When even a small tempo can't do a turn-about in the narrow lanes of Mathuradas Mills Compound, what hope do large fire engines have?



Lane towards Todi Mills Social is narrow and impossible for a fire engine to reach Entrance to Mathuradas Mills is narrow, congested

The Kamala Mills fire has woken Mumbai up to the glaring fact that the premises right opposite — Mathuradas and Todi Mills compounds — are sitting on a fire bomb. When mid-day visited the premises, it found that it would be near impossible for a fire brigade vehicle to enter the compounds in case of a disaster. Even the additional municipal commissioner's car was seen struggling to enter Mathuradas Mills compound. Mathuradas and Todi Mills' premises have more than 10 restobars and pubs inside, where, on weekends, thousands gather to party. Alarmingly, the entry and exit points of Mathuradas Mills are dangerously narrow. And, if a vehicle is parked in the entry lane, the width is reduced to half.



Additional Municipal Commissioner A L Jarhad, who inspected the mills' premises on Saturday

What we found

There are two entrances — one from the Senapati Bapat Marg on the Todi Mill side and the other from the fish market near Lower Parel station bridge. When Additional Municipal Commissioner A L Jarhad tried to enter Mathuradas Mills compound in his car to inspect the eateries inside, he had to get off at the entrance and walk in. The narrow entry lane forced Jarhad's driver to park his car near Cafe Zoe. Likewise, when we entered Todi Mills from Senapati Bapat Marg, we found vehicles parked on both sides of the entry lane and a tempo was trying to enter cautiously. Pedestrians, too, were seen struggling to get in and out of the premises. Imagine the scenario in case of a disaster!

The narrow entrance to Todi Mill from Senapati Bapat Marg is dotted with tempos, taxis and other vehicles. Pics/Shadab Khan

When we entered the lane where Hoppipola and Zaffran are situated, the width of the road is barely 15 feet, which is not enough for a fire engine to enter in an emergency. Also, cars were parked on one side of the lane, making it even more congested. fter crossing Zaffran to reach Mathuradas Mills compound, the road there gets extremely narrow at the turning point. From there, one road leads to The Woodside Inn and the newly-opened, Toit Brewery. This road is about 15-18 feet wide and both have covered a small portion of open space outside their eateries. In the next lane, the road leading to Summer House Cafe, Cafe Zoe and Todi Mill Social is congested and only one vehicle can enter or exit at a time. The lane towards Todi Mill Social is also congested and fire engines would find it impossible to reach there in an emergency. The entrance to Mathuradas Mills from the fish market side does not have enough space for a fire engine.



The lane next to Zaffran restaurant that leads to The Barking Deer Brewpub can only accomodate one car at a time. This usually results in a bottle neck on weekends during party hours

mid-day found that both compounds are fire traps and near impossible for help to reach the eateries inside in case of disaster. mid-day has footage where a tempo that had entered the premises had to reverse in order to get out as it could not take a turn. Jarhad, however, chose to play down the issue, "Our officers are inspecting the premises, but, I feel the roads are narrow here as the premises are old. Fire vehicles can enter but certainly not two vehicles at a time." When asked why he got out of his vehicle and walked, he said, "I had to inspect too many places inside, hence preferred to walk." He advised patrons who visit the premises not to park their vehicles on both sides of the lane.

The entrance from Mathuradas MillâÂÂÂÂCompound from Sitaram Jadhav Marg eventually leads to a bottle neck. Pics/Ashish Raje

What fire brigade vehicles need

A fire brigade officer told mid-day, "Fire engines and water tankers are 2.55 metres or 8 feet wide. But, as per norms, fire brigade vehicles should have turning circle diameters of 11 to 12 metres or 36 feet to easily move in or out during a disaster." Unfortunately, on these premises, less than half the space is available.



Kamla Mill

The officer added, "It will affect fire fighting and rescue operations as in such places during a fire, we would have to station our vehicles far from the spot." Explaining the problem, the officer said, "If my water tanker is stationed about 500 metres away, then we have to connect at least three hose lines. Also, what if ladder vans are needed at the disaster site, these can't go in."



The lane to Woodside Inn and Toit Brewery: Taproom and Kitchen at Todi Mill

Acting Chief Fire Officer KV Hivrale said, "We need two exits at least and if that is not available at these places, we will be taking action." When asked why permissions were given if there was low accessibility at these places, he said, "We have to check if there were permissions given or not and who gave them.



The road that leads to Todi MillâÂÂÂÂSocial is a tight fit. Graphic/Ravi Jadhav

If permissions were given, then even the officer who did so will have to bear the brunt of serious administrative action." mid-day contacted Social and Hoppipola who didn't want to comment. Cafe Zoe and Toit didn't respond. Summer House Café said they are moving out of the premises in the next one month, and so, don't wish to comment.