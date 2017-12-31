Kamala Mills fire: As Mumbai reels from tragedy, restaurateurs remain silent

As Mumbai reels in the wake of Thursday night's tragedy at Kamala Mills Compound, most restaurateurs and establishment owners are silent. The Kamala Mills Compound restaurants that mid-day reached out to, all failed to comment

As Mumbai reels in the wake of Thursday night's tragedy at Kamala Mills Compound, most restaurateurs and establishment owners are silent. The Kamala Mills Compound restaurants that mid-day reached out to, all failed to comment. Hari Dev, general manager, Play The Lounge, was the only one to go on record.

"Establishments have to follow whatever guidelines the government has set. Government officials have to ensure that their own rules are followed. But I can't tell you why this particular fire happened, because I've only heard about it in the news and investigations are on," he said.

Pop Tate's asked us to hold the line, while putting the manager on. We overheard the person who had picked up our call say to someone else, "The fire sprinklers saved Pop Tate’s. I’m sure that the cause of the fire was a burning ember from a hookah [at Mojo's]."

But when he came on line, he refused to comment, saying Pop Tate's doesn't know anything about it. We expected better.

