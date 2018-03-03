Kamala Mills fire: BMC writes to state government to regulate interior designer's work

After blaming the designers in the Kamala Mills fire, civic body writes to state government, demanding regulations for the profession



BMC, in its report, had also blamed interior designers for the Kamala Mills blaze

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken a step towards keeping its word on making interior designers more accountable for their actions post the Kamala Mills fire tragedy. It wrote to the state government last month, demanding regulations for the profession. Civic sources revealed that once they are formulated, they are likely to be mandated across the state for all civic corporations. mid-day had reported about BMC's plan in a front-page report on January 21 titled 'Interior design quacks will now need a license'.

Give an identity

Civic officials had pointed out that while architects have licenses, anyone with a good understanding of color could become an interior designer. To curb quacks that arise in the absence of regulation, guidelines will be formulated for getting interior designers registered with a regulatory body. BMC wrote to the state government in February, asking them to give an identity to the profession, so that only qualified people are allowed to operate. This process is likely to include an amendment in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, to enable the regulatory authority to make interior designing a registered profession.

The process

A senior civic official said, "The registration process would include verifying the qualifications of the interior designers, and a code of ethics also will have to be drafted to regulate their working. There are also plans of having specifications that, if not followed, will help in holding them accountable for irregularities. Currently, there are provisions where architects' licenses can be cancelled if Development Control Regulations (DCR) are not followed, but the government or civic body is not even aware of [rules] operating for interior designers that also play an important part in developing a house or a restaurant." mid-day reached out to Sanjay Darade, chief engineer of BMC's Development Plan department, but he remained unavailable for comment.

Why hold them accountable?

Post the Kamala Mills blaze, municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta had submitted a report in an inquiry ordered by the Chief Minister. It had alleged that the faulty interior designing had possibly converted Mojo's Bistro and 1Above (eateries where the blaze occurred) into firetraps. The report called for making interior decorators liable for damages that may occur due to their negligence and oversight.

