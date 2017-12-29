Kamala Mills Fire: Postmortem finds that people suffocated to death

11 of the deceased in the Kamala Mills fire have been indentified; however, identity of rest still remains unknown



Fire at the Kamala Mills Compound. Pic/Manjit

Post mortem reports of those died in Kamala mill fire in Mumbai revealed that people perished due to suffocation. The cause of death was confirmed by Dr Rajesh Dere of King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital, the man who performed the post-mortems.

The massive fire in Kamala Mills Compound in the Lower Parel area has claimed fourteen lives. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a press release also said that fourteen people have suffered injuries, out of which two are in a critical condition.

11 of the deceased have been indentified; however, identity of three still remains unknown. Meanwhile, transmission of the TV channels ET Now, Mirror Now, Zoom and TV9 Marathi located near the accident spot have also been affected due to the fire. A huge fire broke out at Kamla Mills compound of Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday.

