Kamya Panjabi is a sight to behold as she ties the knot with beau Shalabh Dang

The day she was waiting for and of course, her fans has finally arrived. We are talking about Kamya Panjabi, who has finally tied the knot with Shalabh Dang and the pictures are to die for. For anyone who enjoys watching glamour and glitter, this is the one wedding ceremony whose pictures you cannot miss.

A fan club of the actress took to Instagram and shared some exciting and exclusive pictures from the ceremony. In one picture, we could see the excitement of the actress and how crucial the day was to her.

Check it out:

In another picture, the now husband and wife were standing and posing stylishly and the caption of the post read- Welcome Mr and Mrs Dang. Much hearts for you. Blessed both, so happy for you. Take a look:

And then two posts that followed were- They got married and Made for each other, here are the posts:

A page by the name of Weddings Online India shared some gorgeous pictures where the bride and the groom could be getting ready for the biggest day of their lives. These pictures seem straight out of a Bollywood film where the excitement of the bride and the euphoria of the groom can clearly be seen:

And another page by the name of Shakti team FC shared a fantastic video where the couple could be taking the 7 pheras. Don't miss this:

Now, we are waiting for the reception pictures!

