Kamya Panjabi is a sight to behold as she ties the knot with beau Shalabh Dang
Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang have finally tied the knot and the pictures are as dreamy as they can get! You don't want to miss them, do you?
The day she was waiting for and of course, her fans has finally arrived. We are talking about Kamya Panjabi, who has finally tied the knot with Shalabh Dang and the pictures are to die for. For anyone who enjoys watching glamour and glitter, this is the one wedding ceremony whose pictures you cannot miss.
A fan club of the actress took to Instagram and shared some exciting and exclusive pictures from the ceremony. In one picture, we could see the excitement of the actress and how crucial the day was to her.
Check it out:
Mashallah Allah bless you what a beautiful bride amazing look n smile If I say all the beautiful words in the world, it will not suffice to describe your beauty
In another picture, the now husband and wife were standing and posing stylishly and the caption of the post read- Welcome Mr and Mrs Dang. Much hearts for you. Blessed both, so happy for you. Take a look:
Welcome Mr and Mrs Dang much hearts for you Blessed both so happy for you
And then two posts that followed were- They got married and Made for each other, here are the posts:
Made for each other Beautiful both
They got married lalalalaa
A page by the name of Weddings Online India shared some gorgeous pictures where the bride and the groom could be getting ready for the biggest day of their lives. These pictures seem straight out of a Bollywood film where the excitement of the bride and the euphoria of the groom can clearly be seen:
Beautiful pictures from actress @panjabikamya 's wedding are here! Swipe left to see the pictures of the groom & the details! Groom: @shalabhdang Photographer: @theglamweddingofficial
And another page by the name of Shakti team FC shared a fantastic video where the couple could be taking the 7 pheras. Don't miss this:
Congratulations @panjabikamya @shalabhdang
Now, we are waiting for the reception pictures!
