Kandivli resident arrested for possessing fake currency worth Rs 28 thousand

A 37-year-old Kandivli resident has been arrested by Mumbai crime branch's unit 11. He was caught red-handed in possession of fake Indian currency. The accused has been identified as Jayesh Khaire who was caught with over fake currency amounting to more than Rs 28 thousand. The amount includes denominations of Rs 2000, Rs 500, Rs 200, Rs 100 and Rs 50.

According to the police, the quality of the currency was not good but it could be easily used in a crowded market, where people do not check notes of Rs 50 and Rs 100. On Thursday, when police received a tipoff about the accused, a team was formed under the supervision of DCP detection Akbar Pathan.

The team was dispatched at the location where they laid a trap and nabbed him in Charkop area whereafter they found fake currency while checking him personally.

A few days ago, crime branch's unit-III had arrested two accused and busted a two-state racket which involved circulation and manufacturing of fake currency notes. The unit recovered fake notes worth Rs 3 lakh and arrested the two accused who hailed from West Bengal.

The duo was found to be in possession of fake notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 denomination worth Rs 3 lakh.

Last year cases

In December, crime branch had arrested 30-year-old Malda who was a resident of West Bengal and seized counterfeit notes which had a purported face value of Rs 1.21 lakh.

In October, acting on a tip-off from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), MIDC police arrested two persons and seized fake currency worth Rs 96 thousand. In April, the police had seized counterfeit currency worth Rs 1 lakh from a 25-year-old man, who hailed from West Bengal.

