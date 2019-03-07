Four arrested for torching chemical unit in Maharashtra

crime

Four people have been arrested for allegedly setting ablaze a chemical factory in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday. According to assistant police inspector Pramod Badak, some unidentified persons barged into the factory located in Kashimira area on February 10 and set it ablaze. While there was no casualty, the factory suffered damage in the incident, he said.

The local crime branch investigated the case and found that the factory owner had failed to pay dues worth Rs 8 crore to a financier. The financier, in a bid to settle scores with the factory owner, allegedly gave a contract to some persons to destroy the chemical unit, Badak said.

While probing the case, the police on Tuesday arrested four people - Kamlesh Parekh (41), Rahul Munnalal Satpute (24), Akshay Chavan (21) and Lucky Raj Rajput (21) - for torching the factory, he said.

The financier and another key accused were yet to be nabbed, the official said. The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 435, 436 (both pertaining to mischief by fire or explosive substance with an intent to cause damage), 452 (house-trespass) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), he added.

