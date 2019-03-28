Kangana Ranaut: Pahlaj Nihalani gave me photoshoot where I had a robe to wear, without undergarments

bollywood

The Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut shared her rags-to-riches story, and apart from this, also revealed how difficult it was to face the harsh reality of society

On March 23, on Kangana Ranaut's birthday, the actress had a candid conversation with mid-day hit-list and shared how she was humiliated and taken advantage of as an outsider in the Bollywood industry.

Kangana shared a lot of incidents during the chat, one of them being how Pahlaj Nihalani asked her to work in a soft-porn sort of a movie. The actress said: "The fact that people met and promised to guide, help, but then I was put under house arrest. And then Pahlaj Nihalani had offered me a film called I Love You Boss. They had a photo-shoot where they gave me a robe to wear and no undergarments."

Kangana Ranaut continued: "So I just had a satin robe for a show-girl pose, from which I had to stick my leg out, coming out of darkness. They should at least have given some tapes. I was supposed to play a young girl lusting after her middle-aged boss. So it was a soft-porn sort of character. And I had this epiphany that I can't do this. I felt like this is exactly what my parents were talking about."

On the professional front, after delivering Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut is all set to portray the character of the iconic politician, Jayalalithaa, lovingly addressed as Amma. The politician, who breathed her last on December 5, 2016, will now have a biopic made on her.

On March 23, Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 32nd birthday and announced that she has given her nod for the bilingual on the legendary actress-turned-politician. Titled Thalaivi in Tamil and Jaya in Hindi, the film is being helmed by Vijay, who is considered one of the most accomplished directors down South and is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad.

