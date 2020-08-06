Kangana Ranaut all set to make a film on Ram Mandir, reveals the title and details

It was a historic day on August 5 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh for the Ram Mandir foundation stone laying ceremony. Talking about this moment, PM Modi stated, "Every heart is illuminated; it is an emotional moment for the entire country... A long wait ends today... A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been living under a tent for many years."

And now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Kangana Ranaut has candidly spoken about the same glorious moment, the history of the Ram Mandir, and also revealed that this would be the theme of her next directorial.

She said, "For me, Ayodhya is very symbolic and this journey of the last 500-600 years that we have had as a civilization is very exciting for me. I want to not waste the limited time we all have and I'd rather do things that cause a shift in the way we live, we think."

She added, "I see that we, as people, had a certain structure in the society that we followed. But with rapid invasions, we have not only lost our wealth, but we have also lost that blueprint which our Indian greats left for us. They had established a moral and ethic code for our civilization."

Before spilling the beans about her film, she gave brief information about the glorious history of Ram Mandir and stated, "This temple has been a struggle of 600 years even when it was invaded by Babur and demolished. After that, 72 battles were fought and even during First Mutiny, the British used the temple in the 19th century when it was divided into Hindus and Muslims. Because Hindus and Muslims were fighting for independence and this was an attempt to divide them."

And this is what she said about her next film as a director, "In my film, there are several real Muslim characters who have fought in favour of the Ram temple. So it's a story of devotion, faith and above all, unity in the country. Ram Rajya is beyond religion and that's what Aparajita Ayodhya will be about. It's a very tough screenplay as it travels across 600 years and the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan will very much be a part of my film."

She continued, "Vijayendra sir has put it together in a beautiful way. It could have been a logo launch for us today because it was a perfect day. Nevertheless, we have high hopes that we will be able to go on floors very soon. I can't wait to narrate the film to my actors."

Ranaut already has two very ambitious films lined-up as an actor. She first has Jayalalithaa's biopic called Thalaivi coming up and this will be followed by an action-packed drama called Dhaakad.

