Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya gets new release date

The comedy thriller, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi, was earlier scheduled to release on February 22

Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Mental Hai Kya will release on March 29. The comedy thriller, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi, was earlier scheduled to release on February 22. Yesterday, Rao shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "Get ready for the ride. We are coming on March 29, 2019. The makers describe the comic caper as a celebration of the imperfections and the crazy within us.

Mental Hai Kya, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi, also stars Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Sheirgill. The duo who were last seen in the 2014 blockbuster Queen, and are now all set to be reunited for yet another ground-breaking film where they're set to play unusual and uncanny characters. The film written by Kanika Dhillon will be directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, national award-winning director for Telugu film, Bomelatta. Mental Hai Kya promises to be a young and edgy entertainer and it comes at a time when 'the different and the bizarre' are being celebrated.

