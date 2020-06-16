Kangana Ranaut blames Bollywood for not acknowledging Sushant Singh Rajput's work

A day after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence, actor Kangana Ranaut accused sections in the film industry of not acknowledging the 'Kai Po Che!' star's talent. In a nearly two-minute-long Instagram video, the 'Queen' actor speaks highly of Sushant Singh Rajput and says a person holding ranks in engineering entrances cannot be of weak mind.

"Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has shaken us but there are people who are running a parallel narrative and saying that he committed suicide because he was depressed. How can a person's mind be weak if he holds ranks in engineering entrances?" Ranaut asked.

She said some of the last social media posts by the actor made it evident that he was struggling to survive in the industry.

"If you see some of his last posts, you will find that he is clearly begging people to watch his movies, indicating that he will be ostracised from the industry because he did not have a godfather," the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor said.

"In his last interviews, he is clearly asking why is the industry not accepting him. He felt like a leftover. Do you feel that this does not hold importance in this incident (his demise)," she asked.

The actor is also seen blaming the film industry for not acknowledging Sushant Singh Rajput's work in super hit films like 'Kai Po Che!,' 'Chhichhore', and 'Kedarnath.'

"Has any star kid done such Kai Po Che!-like films in a career span of 6-7 years? He has not received any acknowledgement or award for his work in films like 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,' 'Kedarnath', or 'Chhichhore.' A rubbish film like 'Gully Boy' on the other hand has won all the awards," Ranaut said.

She said 'Chhichhore' is the best film by the best director but "they didn't get any acknowledgement". "We (actors with no blood relation with Bollywood stars) don't want anything from you (Bollywood). We do our own films, why can't you even acknowledge us?" the 33-year-old actor asked.

"This was not a suicide but a planned murder. The only mistake that Sushant made was to succumb to their planning," the 'Panga' actor said.

"They said that Sushant is worthless and he lost all hope. He didn't remember what his mother told him. They wanted history to write that Sushant is weak but they won't tell the truth. Now it is up to us to decide that who will write the history," she added.

Rajput allegedly killed himself at his Bandra residence in Mumbai by hanging on Sunday. However, police said no suicide note has been recovered.

The untimely death of the versatile actor has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans. Scores of actors and politicians from all over the country have shared their grief and sorrow over the shock demise of the young actor.

